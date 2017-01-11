SBS Filipino

Life in the lab, a start to significant changes

Michael Castañares mounting the brain slice into a two-photon holographic microscope

Michael Castañares mounting the brain slice into a two-photon holographic microscope Source: Supplied/Daria Group

Published 11 January 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 11 January 2017 at 3:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Even the researchers in the laboratory also have their own life outside their work. But what are some of the challenges they face in their studies even before they start their research? Image: Michael Castañares mounting the brain slice into a two-photon holographic microscope (Supplied/Daria Group)

Michael Lawrence Castañares from the Australian National University, shares his PhD studies in Medical Science, in particular neurophotonics which includes optical technology used for studying the performance of the human brain.

 

 

