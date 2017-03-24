Life in watercolour and pastels

SBS Filipino

Published 24 March 2017 at 5:56pm, updated 24 March 2017 at 6:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Filipino Artist Doods Aguilar has been helping many Filipinos living with disability come out of their shell; art has given them the confidence to actively participate in the community. They are currently preparing for an exhibition this coming June.

  Image: D Aguilar with some of the artworks (SBS Filipino)

