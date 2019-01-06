SBS Filipino

Life is not a dress rehearsal so live in the present: Gia Clarissa

Gia Clarissa

Published 6 January 2019
By Annalyn Violata
When you are at the peak of launching your long-time dream career, then another hard blow against you happened, how do you hold on to life?

Singer/songwriter Gia Clarissa has finally launched her childhood dream - a career in music - in October 2016. Within a month, she recorded her first album, "Life is Not a Dress Rehearsal so... live in the present", and has since been doing gigs in different venues around Sydney. But when she thought she is finally pursuing her passion, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018.

Despite previous challenges and recent health diagnosis,
Gia Clarissa
is determined to get through with life and be able to share inspiration to others with the introspective melodies and lyrics she has created.

She believes that "time is precious and that if one has been blessed with the opportunity and the ability to utilise one's talents then there is no point waiting until every condition is perfect."

