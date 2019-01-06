Life is not a dress rehearsal so live in the present: Gia Clarissa

Singer/songwriter Gia Clarissa has finally launched her childhood dream - a career in music - in October 2016. Within a month, she recorded her first album, "Life is Not a Dress Rehearsal so... live in the present" , and has since been doing gigs in different venues around Sydney. But when she thought she is finally pursuing her passion, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018.





Despite previous challenges and recent health diagnosis, Gia Clarissa is determined to get through with life and be able to share inspiration to others with the introspective melodies and lyrics she has created.



