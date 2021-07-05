Life of an artist: Overcoming fear and cultural stigma in the creatives industry

Highlights Emmanuel got his inspiration from his father who was an illustrator

He completed a civil engineering degree and worked non-animation related jobs

He believes in the motto 'carpe diem' and advises to aspiring artists to keep going



Emmanuel's journey as an artist did not come from a linear path. Originally from the Philippines, Emmanuel grew up with his father who was an illustrator. Despite having the guidance from his father in the creatives career, Emmanuel deviated and pursued civil engineering instead for his undergraduate degree.





Testing the waters

After graduating, he pursued an engineer's path and worked for a ship-building company. Despite having this work, Emmanuel still longs for something better - something he is passionate about. He, however did not quit and went to creatives straightaway. During early 2000s-2010s, call center agencies were booming. He saw this opportunity to earn more and get more in life.





After working sometime in the BPO industry, he figured out that it was not for him. He started pursuing creatives. After landing his first job in the creatives industry, he noticed the stark difference in the salary.





"When I started to finally jump into the creative industry, the pay drop was so huge from what I was receiving before. But I was like, hey I am taking the punch so I couldn't care less".





After years of sticking into the industry, he eventually landed jobs overseas as an illustrator.





Source: Supplied by Emmanuel Vasquez Jr.





Heart of an artist

Emmanuel is aware of the artist community in the Philippines being a minority when it comes to professional careers. He also raises the issue of the cultural stigma for artist as compared to other professional careers while growing up. He recalls his mother insisting him to study other subjects instead of drawing.





His mum tells him: " Ano ba yan, maga aral ka nga. Drawing ka ng drawing! "





Despite this, he continually praises that Filipino illustrators are really good and imaginative.





"Filipinos are very creative, we see life. You cannot really animate something if you haven't lived it".





Source: Supplied by Emmanuel Vasquez Jr.





Battlecry

When asked what can he advise to his fellow artists and upcoming young artists:





"Never be afraid to take a chance on pursuing whatever it is you want to do. Some say, if you do what you love everyday, and do it as a job then there will come a time that you will hate it. But isn't that true in for all kind of jobs anyways. All you need to do is remind yourself-that you do it because you love it".





He also encourages young artists in pursuing their passion in other industries such as the games industry. He believes that there is so much potential in this and that many untapped talents can benefit from it. Just in May, the Australian Federal Government will be introducing a 30% tax offset for video game development in the country. It is said to be part of the new national budget starting early next year.





"If implemented correctly it'll even be better than what Canada is offering. A week ago I've even read via SBS Filipino the 22 new list of PMSOL occupations in Australia and Multimedia Specialist is a part of it which means that the country is wanting people in the fields of animation and game art to come here. This is even great news to Filipinos in the creative industries who are still in the Philippines and would want to work or live here."





