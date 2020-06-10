Life on the bridging visa

Highlights
- The latest ABS figures reveal that the unemployment rate has risen to 6.2 per cent though some economists suggest a different calculation method would paint a far bleaker reality.
- The Refugee Council of Australia, along with its 186 affiliate organisations, is urging the government to provide basic support for vulnerable temporary visa holders including international students, asylum seekers, temporary migrant workers and refugees.
- Legal Aid New South Wales has experienced a huge surge in demand for their services.
How are temporary visa holders surviving this dire economic climate?