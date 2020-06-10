SBS Filipino

Life on the bridging visa

SBS Filipino

bridging visa

Kitchen hand Source: Getty Images/James Braund

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2020 at 7:33pm, updated 11 June 2020 at 8:50am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

COVID-19 is dramatically disrupting on the lives of close to 97,000 bridging visa holders in Australia who are unable to access the federal government’s COVID-19 support schemes.

Published 10 June 2020 at 7:33pm, updated 11 June 2020 at 8:50am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • The latest ABS figures reveal that the unemployment rate has risen to 6.2 per cent though some economists suggest a different calculation method would paint a far bleaker reality.
  • The Refugee Council of Australia, along with its 186 affiliate organisations, is urging the government to provide basic support for vulnerable temporary visa holders including international students, asylum seekers, temporary migrant workers and refugees.
  • Legal Aid New South Wales has experienced a huge surge in demand for their services.
How are temporary visa holders surviving this dire economic climate?

 

 

 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom