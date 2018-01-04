SBS Filipino

Lifesavers want better and targeted education to reduce drownings

SBS Filipino

Sign at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast

A sign informing the beach is closed at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2018 at 11:41am, updated 4 January 2018 at 11:43am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There's been almost 30 drowning deaths in Australia so far this summer, with the majority occurring on beaches.

Published 4 January 2018 at 11:41am, updated 4 January 2018 at 11:43am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's prompted urgent calls for better - and broader - water safety education.

Evan Young reports.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul