'Lift Game' Against Extremism: Obama, Turnbull meet

Published 20 January 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 21 January 2016 at 9:30am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have pledged to strengthen cooperation to step up the fight against IS. Image: US President Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the White House Oval Office in Washington (AAP)
Published 20 January 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 21 January 2016 at 9:30am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
During talks at the White House, the two leaders discussed international security, trade and the global economy.
It's the second and final day of Malcolm Turnbull's first state visit to the US as Prime Minister.