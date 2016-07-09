SBS Filipino

Lighting up at Parramatta Winterlight

Published 10 July 2016 at 9:51am, updated 10 July 2016 at 12:11pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
For Filipino families still thinking of how they will make this year's winter season a colorful one, there is an on-going Winterlight Festival at Parramatta, Sydney.

Some of its feature includes display of lights, open ice rink and carnival rides that is perfect for family's budget.

 

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6oeReJ73gQ

 

 

