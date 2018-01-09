SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Link between Downer revelation, no US ambassador?Play05:49SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.67MB)Published 9 January 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 2:39pmBy Evan YoungPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages For well over a year now, the United States has not replaced its departed ambassador to Australia, John Berry. Image: Tim Fischer (AAP)Published 9 January 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 2:39pmBy Evan YoungPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBut just days after the revelation in the United States that Australia is linked to the investigation of Russia's possible links to the 2016 US election, questions are being asked.And insult is being felt.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul