Little boxes of hope for the homeless amid the pandemic

Jakulaith Wolff knew there would be no future for him in Kuwait. As a transgender man living in a country widely known for its intolerance of the LGBTIQ+ community, at the age of 14, Wolff knew he had to flee.





“I really don't belong in a society that's close-minded and conservative. I really do belong in a society where I can be myself," Wolff said.





While he came to Australia aged 21 with hopes of a better life, he says that optimism was short-lived.





“I was so lost. I didn’t know what I wanted. I didn’t have confidence at all. I didn’t know who I am. I didn’t know anybody. My English was bad, I was just lost and scared,” Jakulaith added.





But after a year of doing so, he found some light at the end of the tunnel after a chance encounter with two strangers, co-founders of The Good Box Gali Blacher and Maddy Jones.

















"It really helped me smile, it put a smile on my face. It just made me feel good to know there are people who actually care about homelessness, that people actually want to support. That's all I needed," Gali Blacher said.





“It really helped me smile, it put a smile on my face. It just made me feel good to know there are people who actually care about homelessness, that people actually want to support. That’s all I needed," shared Jakulaith Wolff .





















