Little boxes of hope for the homeless amid the pandemic

Jakulaith Wolff

Source: SBS

Published 3 August 2021 at 6:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa, Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

While Melbourne’s lockdown has just lifted, its impacts are still being felt – especially from those sleeping rough in winter. This week, Small Business Secrets met two female founders who’ve made it their mission to support those living without a home.

Highlights
  • Jakulaith Wolff plunge into homelessness, where he become one of almost 120,000 people who sleep rough across the country
  • In 2019 The Good Box, a social enterprise in Brisbane, continue to create gift boxes for people experiencing homelessness.
  • When homeless people are treated poorly, they then feel isolated and are very unlikely to seek help.
Jakulaith Wolff knew there would be no future for him in Kuwait. As a transgender man living in a country widely known for its intolerance of the LGBTIQ+ community, at the age of 14, Wolff knew he had to flee.

“I really don't belong in a society that's close-minded and conservative. I really do belong in a society where I can be myself," Wolff said.

While he came to Australia aged 21 with hopes of a better life, he says that optimism was short-lived.

“I was so lost. I didn’t know what I wanted. I didn’t have confidence at all. I didn’t know who I am. I didn’t know anybody. My English was bad, I was just lost and scared,” Jakulaith added.

But after a year of doing so, he found some light at the end of the tunnel after a chance encounter with two strangers, co-founders of The Good Box Gali Blacher and Maddy Jones.

 

 

“ They are so affordable and they have such amazing items inside. You just need to jump on
www.thegoodbox.com.au
to see the different types of boxes that might appeal to you. They will go directly to those in desperate need this winter and during this lockdown. It's really important we band together as a community and help those that are in desperate need," Gali Blacher said.

 “It really helped me smile, it put a smile on my face. It just made me feel good to know there are people who actually care about homelessness, that people actually want to support. That’s all I needed," shared Jakulaith Wolff .

 

 

 

