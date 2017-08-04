Literacy and numeracy tests for students in grades 3, 5, 7 and 9 have shown little improvement over the past decade.
Little improvement, some declines revealed in NAPLAN results
Published 5 August 2017 at 9:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The latest NAPLAN test results show Australian schools are in something of a writing slump. Image: Federal Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham at Australind Senior High School, Perth (AAP)
Published 5 August 2017 at 9:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share