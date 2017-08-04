Little improvement, some declines revealed in NAPLAN results

site_197_Filipino_727621.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The latest NAPLAN test results show Australian schools are in something of a writing slump. Image: Federal Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham at Australind Senior High School, Perth (AAP)

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Literacy and numeracy tests for students in grades 3, 5, 7 and 9 have shown little improvement over the past decade.

 





Share