Little progress 10 years after Rudd apology to Stolen Generations

Then PM Kevin Rudd delivered an apology to the Aboriginal people for injustices committed over two centuries of white settlement at the Australian Parliament Source: AAP
Published 14 February 2018 at 3:59pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 4:59pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It has been 10 years since the National Apology to the Stolen Generations. On February the 13th, 2008, then-prime minister Kevin Rudd formally acknowledged the suffering caused by decades of state-sponsored mistreatment of Indigenous Australians. The apology, though largely symbolic, was intended to mark a new era of recognition and reconciliation. How far has Australia come since?
