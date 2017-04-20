SBS Filipino

Little setback on us: Philippine labor attache

site_197_Filipino_669173.JPG

Published 20 April 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 24 April 2017 at 8:55pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lawyer Rodolfo Sabulao, Philippine Labor Attache to Australia, believes that the changes to 457 Temporary Work Skilled Visa as announced by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will not negatively affect the status of the labor deployment program of the Philippines. Image: a fruit picker, (AAP)

Available in other languages
Sabulao says that most of the jobs that have been announced to be delisted in the visa program are not the jobs normally taken by Filipino workers. He says demand for overseas nurses and other medical professionals continues and this is usually filled up by Filipinos.

