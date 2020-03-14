Living close to my community

Published 14 March 2020 at 11:38am, updated 20 March 2020 at 9:36am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After moving to a new country, there's a lot to organise and a lot of new things to learn. Even if you've been in Australia for years, you probably still encounter situations you don't totally understand.
Published 14 March 2020 at 11:38am, updated 20 March 2020 at 9:36am
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It’s no surprise then that many new migrants decide to live close to their community to make things a bit easier.
But is living close to your community always the best option for you?