Living in a Small World

Published 30 January 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
More and more Australians are choosing to live in apartments. But the complaint heard all too often, that they're getting smaller and smaller. Image: Building keeps getting higher but the apartments are getting smaller (SBS)Victoria could be set to join New South Wales and the A-C-T in introducing minimum apartment sizes, after a state government survey found lack of space a major problem for high-rise dwellers.

