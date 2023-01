Available in other languages

Andy Celerio is the cousin of the Philippine National Artist Levi Celerio.





In this interview, the Filipino-Australian community will know about the story of 'the' another musician in the Celerio family.





Andy passed through a lot of challenges in life but he remained positive and strong.





He had overcome problems including the medical diseases he suffered from with the help of 'healing' brought by music and marathon.





Hear the inspiring story and music of Andy Celerio.