Published 9 September 2016 at 3:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Virginia Wright cares for people living with dementia through the Australia Filipino Community Services. She is also caring for her husband who was diagnosed with early onset of dementia. She tells us a few important things to consider when caring for a loved one diagnosed with dementia. Image: Virginia Wright w/ husband (V Wright)
