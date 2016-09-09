SBS Filipino

Living with dementia

Published 9 September 2016
By Maridel Martinez
Virginia Wright cares for people living with dementia through the Australia Filipino Community Services. She is also caring for her husband who was diagnosed with early onset of dementia. She tells us a few important things to consider when caring for a loved one diagnosed with dementia. Image: Virginia Wright w/ husband (V Wright)

