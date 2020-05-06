SBS Filipino

Living with underlying condition

chronic condition

Published 6 May 2020 at 5:39pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If you are over 60 and living with a chronic condition, you may be worried about your regular medical visits during COVID-19 but with Australia’s infection rates controlled better than in many parts of the world, experts say you shouldn’t worry about receiving physical treatment at healthcare facilities.

