Local Candidates Begin 45-day Campaign

site_197_Filipino_482853.JPG

Published 29 March 2016 at 11:21am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Comelec.gov.ph.

This week, highlights from the previous week's Holy Week reflection where a man dedicates his 22nd year of re-enactment of Christ's crucifixion for orderly, peaceful and honest elections this May; Local candidates begin their 45 day campaign for the coming elections; Public hearing for possible coal fired power plant to begin Wednesday 30 March; and finally, after several delays repairs to Manadue Mactan Bridge to begin.







