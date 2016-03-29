Local Candidates Begin 45-day Campaign

This week, highlights from the previous week's Holy Week reflection where a man dedicates his 22nd year of re-enactment of Christ's crucifixion for orderly, peaceful and honest elections this May; Local candidates begin their 45 day campaign for the coming elections; Public hearing for possible coal fired power plant to begin Wednesday 30 March; and finally, after several delays repairs to Manadue Mactan Bridge to begin.
Published 29 March 2016 at 11:21am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Comelec.gov.ph.
