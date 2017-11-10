SBS Filipino

Locally grown cacao and produced fine chocolates take on the international market

SBS Filipino

Product of Davao

locally grown and made chocolates Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 5:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Puentespina's have been growing cacao in Davao for many years now. Their fine chocolates, Malagos Chocolates produced from their award winning cacao will be given away as gifts during the coming Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in the Philippines Chocolate maker Rex Puentespina tells us the secret behind their award winning products.

Published 10 November 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 5:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
locally grown cacao
locally grown cacao Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates
chosen Top 50 in the recently concluded cocoa excellence awards in Paris
chosen Top 50 in the recently concluded 2017 Cocoa Excellence Awards in Paris Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates
Charito Puentespina and Rex Puentespina with farmers in Davao
cacao farmers, Davao with Charito Puentespina and Rex Puentespina Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates
Rex Puentespina and Charito Puentespina
Rex Puentespina and Charito Puentespina Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates
Malagos Chocolate
chosen top 50 Cocoa of Excellence Awards 2017 and Bronze awardee Academy of Chocolate Awards in London Source: supplied by Malagos Chocolates


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul