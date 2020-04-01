SBS Filipino

Lockdown loneliness: How international students stave off the quarantine blues

cronavirus, australia, international students

Source: Getty Images/JGI

Published 1 April 2020 at 3:58pm, updated 2 April 2020 at 2:15pm
By Cristina Lazo
Some international students struggle with anxiety due to stringent social distancing rules and class lectures being transferred online. Shayma Mohammed Selim, who heads the Filipino Club in Deakin University says it is particularly hard for those who have just recently arrived in the country and have no established social circles. Shayma shares some ways to ease lockdown loneliness. Listen in.

