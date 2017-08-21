SBS Filipino

Long-awaited sisters making their mark everywhere

Published 21 August 2017
By John Baldock
Two sisters in western Sydney are such talented sportswomen they have represented Australia in football, touch rugby and, now, Rugby Sevens.

But perhaps the most remarkable thing about Rae and Page McGregor is the fact they are here at all.

 

Their parents tried to have children for years without success, but a move from New Zealand to Australia changed their fortunes.

 





