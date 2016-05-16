Long jumper vies for Olympic gold

The 22-year old is making her Olympic Games debut in Rio, after devoting 15-years of her life to the sport.
Brooke Stratton already holds the Australian record for women's long jump, and come August she's hoping to turn that performance into an Olympic medal. Image: Brooke Stratton (SBS)
