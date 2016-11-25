SBS Filipino

Looking into the medicinal possibilities of virgin coconut oil

Published 25 November 2016
By Maridel Martinez
Dr Pacifico Calderon from San Beda College of Medicine is looking into the medicinal possibilities of virgin coconut oil. He says while it can heal ease some skin conditions and help in would healing more research needs to be done. He is currently looking into the possibilities of the use virgin coconut oil in preventing ulcers and cancer.

Image: Dr Calderon was at the recently concluded International Forum Research Forum on the Philippines 2016organized by Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO) and Phil-Aus Studies Centre at the La Trobe University in Melbourne (SBS Filipino) 

