Image: Dr Calderon was at the recently concluded International Forum Research Forum on the Philippines 2016organized by Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria (FASTCO) and Phil-Aus Studies Centre at the La Trobe University in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 25 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 5:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Dr Pacifico Calderon from San Beda College of Medicine is looking into the medicinal possibilities of virgin coconut oil. He says while it can heal ease some skin conditions and help in would healing more research needs to be done. He is currently looking into the possibilities of the use virgin coconut oil in preventing ulcers and cancer.
