Love and partner visas in the time of COVID-19

Published 8 July 2020 at 6:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Travel restrictions and COVID-19 social distancing measures are further delaying processing times for partner visa applicants within and outside Australia.

Highlights
  • Processing times for the subclass 309 offshore partner visa are experiencing significant delays due to COVID-19.
  • Waiting times blow out past the current average of 18 months.
  • It is still possible for offshore partner visa applicants to enter the country. They can apply for a visitor’s visa by seeking consent of the Australian Border Force commissioner to travel as a partner of an Australian citizen or permanent resident.
According to the Migration Institute of Australia, just under half of partner visas lodged in the last financial year were granted.

 

 

