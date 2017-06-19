Love of football central to new All Abilities league

Other ways to listen Love of football central to new All Abilities leaguePlay04:49Other ways to listen Northern Falcons FC Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.21MB)Published 19 June 2017 at 11:26am, updated 19 June 2017 at 11:28amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A new football league launched in Melbourne this year has set the foundation for players with intellectual disabilities to enjoy the sport. Image: Northern Falcons FC (SBS)Published 19 June 2017 at 11:26am, updated 19 June 2017 at 11:28amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAll Abilities Soccer caters for men and women to train and compete regularly at club level, The only essential requirement? A love of football.Share