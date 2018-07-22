SBS Filipino

Love of music is all in the family

Isabella and Nigel Guarin

Source: SBS Filipino

Published 22 July 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 14 August 2018 at 9:38am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

For any child who pursues their passion, be it in music, performances or education, parents can only back them up.

This holds very true for the Guarin family whose children Isabella and Nigel both started pursuing their passion for music and dancing at a very young age.

Isabella and Nigel Guarin
(L-R) Nigel, Isabella and Lei Guarin Source: SBS Filipino


Isabella, now 18, started singing at the age of two, not even able to read at that time. Her six-year-old brother Nigel, also started dancing for local shows at the age of two.

Parents Lei and Owen can only support both their children's passion and make sure that their kids love what they do.

Isabella and Nigel Guarin
Isabella and Nigel Guarin with mum Lei and dad Owen Source: SBS Filipino


Watch Nigel and Isabella's performances below:





