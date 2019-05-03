Mabuhay Nights, a unique dining experience featuring coconut

Inaugural pop up dinner will be held on May 8, celebrating the cuisine from the Southern Region Source: Filipino Food Movement Australia/ A Manlulo
Published 4 May 2019 at 9:25am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Filipino Food Movement Australia's inaugural pop-up series will highlight the magical taste of coconut. Head chef, Andrei Balingit and up-and-coming Filipina chef Dhanae Dizon will create a unique dining experience and lead diners to one of a kind culinary journey through the Southern region of the Philippines. They will use seasonal, local Australian produce paired with the humble coconut. Sydney-based Filipino Food Movement Australia's Bambi Manlulo tells us more.
Published 4 May 2019 at 9:25am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share