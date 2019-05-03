SBS Filipino

Mabuhay Nights, a unique dining experience featuring coconut

Mabuhay Nights celebrates the magical taste of the coconut

Inaugural pop up dinner will be held on May 8, celebrating the cuisine from the Southern Region Source: Filipino Food Movement Australia/ A Manlulo

Published 4 May 2019 at 9:25am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Filipino Food Movement Australia's inaugural pop-up series will highlight the magical taste of coconut. Head chef, Andrei Balingit and up-and-coming Filipina chef Dhanae Dizon will create a unique dining experience and lead diners to one of a kind culinary journey through the Southern region of the Philippines. They will use seasonal, local Australian produce paired with the humble coconut. Sydney-based Filipino Food Movement Australia's Bambi Manlulo tells us more.

