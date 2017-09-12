SBS Filipino

"Mahal Kita, Future Bayan", a performance potluck fiesta

site_197_Filipino_746644.JPG

Published 12 September 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:18pm
By Annalyn Violata
Have you ever imagined a borderless future when people can co-exist in harmony? Directly engaging with the Filipino community in Sydney, Manila-based performance company Sipat Lawin Ensemble is doing exactly that on their collective work called "Mahal Kita, Future Bayan" as part of the "Balik Bayan" art project at the Blacktown Arts Centre on 16th September. Image: Sipat Lawin's Sarah Salazar (SBS Filipino/A Violata)

Sipat Lawin's Sarah Salazar shares the details of their work which aims to have a rich exchange of ideas, stories, dance, music, engaged with different people from different communities.

 

Video of the interview is available here:



 

 

