'It is important to safeguard our human rights'-Neri Colmenares

neri sa auxckalnd.jpg

Human Rights Lawyer and former Congressman Neri Javier Colmenares was invited by Filipino organizations in Australia and New Zealand to speak on past experiences and lesson learned from the May 2022 Campaign. Credit: NJ Colmenares

Published 9 December 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Human Rights Lawyer and former Bayan Muna Representative Neri Javier Colmenares recently met with Filipinos in Australia and New Zealand.

Highlights
  • He was 18 years old when he became a political prisoner during Martial Law
  • During Martial Rule anti government publications including collegiate publications were shut down.
  • It is important to be vigilant and protect our democracy and freedom of expression.
'I was invited by Filipinos in Australia and New Zealand to share our experience in May 2022, the present situation back home and what we can do for our future. It is heartwarming to know that despite the comfortable life Filipinos live here (overseas); the invitation is a testament that our country and country men remain a concern and part of your lives' Neri Javier Colmenares on his recent visit to Australia and New Zealand


December 10 is
Human Rights Day

