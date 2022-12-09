'It is important to safeguard our human rights'-Neri Colmenares

Highlights He was 18 years old when he became a political prisoner during Martial Law

During Martial Rule anti government publications including collegiate publications were shut down.

It is important to be vigilant and protect our democracy and freedom of expression.

'I was invited by Filipinos in Australia and New Zealand to share our experience in May 2022, the present situation back home and what we can do for our future. It is heartwarming to know that despite the comfortable life Filipinos live here (overseas); the invitation is a testament that our country and country men remain a concern and part of your lives' Neri Javier Colmenares on his recent visit to Australia and New Zealand





