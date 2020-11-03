SBS Filipino

Majority of Asian-Australians experience racist discrimination

Director at ANU Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership Jieh-Yung Lo

Director at ANU Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership Jieh-Yung Lo

Published 3 November 2020 at 12:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Biwa Kwan, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A new survey shows more than 80 per cent of Asian-Australians experienced an instance of discrimination this year during the pandemic. The Australian National University study shows although social cohesion has improved in 2020, support for migration has slightly dropped.

