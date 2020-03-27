Make it a habit to use water wisely

Source: Getty Images/Mike Kemp
Published 27 March 2020 at 3:38pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 3:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Water is one of the most important resources we use daily, particularly in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic where we are asked to practice good hygiene and wash our hands as frequently as possible. However, most of the time we don't give much attention to our water usage. We speak to Zoe Palmer about how we can conserve on our water usage and use it wisely.
Published 27 March 2020 at 3:38pm, updated 27 March 2020 at 3:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share