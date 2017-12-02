SBS Filipino

Making a memoir a reality

Published 2 December 2017 at 11:29pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Everyone has a story. But, have you ever thought about writing it down?

For many, it is a cathartic experience. We talk to bestselling author of Maos Last Dancer Li Cun Xin and writing coach Patti Miller about the art of writing your own.

