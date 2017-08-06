In our conversation, Kuseah discusses her music, lyrics, and shares her thoughts on the Sydney music scene from a business perspective. Kuseah is currently working on new music.
Making Music Her Way: Kuseah
Published 6 August 2017 at 11:46am
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kuseah was at a Christina Aguilera concert when the opening band, SIXFOUR, caught her attention. Through social media, the Sydney-based singer-songwriter managed to get in touch with the band. This series of events led to Kuseah's 2013 debut EP "The Winners Guide to the Walk of Shame". Image: Kuseah (Jake Atienza)
