Malfunctioning medical implants implicated in thousands of deaths worldwide

Experts are demanding greater testing of medical devices before they're approved for use in Australia as this report shows.
Faulty medical devices have reportedly been used widely due to lax regulation in Europe, a lack of transparency, and poor regulation. Source: Supplied
Published 27 November 2018 at 1:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Abby Dinham, Amanda Copp
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A global investigation has found malfunctioning medical implants have been responsible for tens of thousands of deaths around the world.
Published 27 November 2018 at 1:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Abby Dinham, Amanda Copp
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share