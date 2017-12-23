If you're keen, then you're invited.
Published 23 December 2017 at 11:21am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria or FASTCO is preparing a unique celebration for everyone who's looking for fun after Christmas. Dubbed as MALIGAYANG FASTCO it will feature a barbeque party done the Australian way. Image: current and previous officers of FASTCO
