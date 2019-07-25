SBS Filipino

Managing chronic pain

chronic pain can cause mental health conditions

musculoskelatal pain is the leading cause of disability for a third of Australians Source: Getty Images/Witthaya Prasongsin

Published 25 July 2019 at 1:33pm, updated 26 July 2019 at 9:48am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Around nine million Australians live with musculoskeletal conditions and a third of Australians who suffer from chronic pain will develop mental health conditions.

Osteopath and pain educator Dr Elizabeth Howards shares a few things we can do to help manage the pain.

 

