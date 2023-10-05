KEY POINTS
- Children's skin is delicate, sensitive, and sometimes prone to various conditions that can cause discomfort and concern for parents.
- Allergies in babies can be caused by various factors, including genetic predisposition and exposure to allergens.
- Healthcare professionals can help identify the cause of the skin allergy, recommend appropriate treatments or management strategies, and provide guidance on how to minimise triggers and alleviate symptoms.
Managing skin allergies in children
SBS Filipino
05/10/202310:10
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.