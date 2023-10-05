Managing skin allergies in children

Mum massaging her baby after bathing

Children's skin is delicate, sensitive, and sometimes prone to various conditions that can cause discomfort and concern for parents. Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Understanding common childhood skin problems is crucial for parents to provide necessary care. In today's episode of Usapang Parental, GP Specialist Angelica Logarta-Scott offers valuable tips.

KEY POINTS
  • Children's skin is delicate, sensitive, and sometimes prone to various conditions that can cause discomfort and concern for parents.
  • Allergies in babies can be caused by various factors, including genetic predisposition and exposure to allergens.
  • Healthcare professionals can help identify the cause of the skin allergy, recommend appropriate treatments or management strategies, and provide guidance on how to minimise triggers and alleviate symptoms.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
UP Baby children skin allergies image

Managing skin allergies in children

SBS Filipino

05/10/202310:10
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ben&Ben

'Be weird and be yourself': Ben&Ben on spreading hope and embracing uniqueness

pexels-christina-morillo-1181676.jpg

What are the Australian visa options available for IT Professionals?

fiesta.jpg

Filipino community and culture shine at Fiesta Kultura

Maria Cardoza and Peter Green

Rediscovering love after the wounds of betrayal