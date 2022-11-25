SBS Filipino

Filipino workers call for wage increase and benefits

Filipinos mark Bonifacio Day with calls for higher wages, lower prices in Manila, Philippines - 30 Nov 2022

A protester holds a placard with one hundred peso bill image on Bonifacio Day calling for higher wages, job security and better working conditions. Militant labor groups unite & stage a program in commemoration of Bonifacio Day at Liwasang Bonifacio and at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila. They call for a general wage increase amid the worsening economic crisis. They will press the present administration to include workers' issues in his plans and program and respond to the workers' call and sufficient wage increase. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA - AAP Image

Published 2 December 2022 at 12:56pm, updated 44 minutes ago at 2:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Filipino workers continue their protests calling for wage increases and benefits as prices of basic goods and services soar.

  • Workers from both private and public sector united to seek action on calls for increased wages
  • Workers are open to a dialogue with President Bongbong Marcos
  • The Department of Budget and Management says as the last tranche of the Salary Standardization Law takes effect in 2023; it will look into the possibility of another series of salary increase for public sector employees
Meanwhile, 12.4 million poor families will benefit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) third batch of the Targeted Cash Transfer Program.

In other news, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) is concerned about the increased cases of teenage or underage pregnancies in the Philippines.


Filipino workers ask for wage increase, benefits and job security

