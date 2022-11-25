Filipino workers call for wage increase and benefits

Available in other languages

Highlights Workers from both private and public sector united to seek action on calls for increased wages

Workers are open to a dialogue with President Bongbong Marcos

The Department of Budget and Management says as the last tranche of the Salary Standardization Law takes effect in 2023; it will look into the possibility of another series of salary increase for public sector employees

Meanwhile, 12.4 million poor families will benefit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) third batch of the Targeted Cash Transfer Program.





In other news, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) is concerned about the increased cases of teenage or underage pregnancies in the Philippines.





