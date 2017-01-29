Manny Castillo OAM, promoting sports and culture, serving the community

He doesn't boast about the honor, but consider it ay a recognition for his service and achievements.
Manny Castillo OAM and his wife Source: Daryl O'brien
In 2009, former president of the Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Manny Castillo was given the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service for the promotion of culture, sports and and service to the community.
