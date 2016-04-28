Manufacturing seen as key to South Australian votes

Expected job losses in manufacturing and defence have hit voter sentiment hard, and even Christopher Pyne's once-safe Liberal seat is under threat.
Published 28 April 2016 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS

Election campaigning is just getting started, and South Australia could provide the Coalition with its toughest challenge yet.
