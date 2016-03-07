Manus Centre has Damaged our Country: PNG PM

In an interview with SBS World News, Peter O'Neill has suggested very few refugees will ever be resettled in Papua New Guinea, despite the agreement with Australia.
Published 8 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Brooke Boney, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Papua New Guinea's prime minister has signalled he hopes to see the closure of the immigration detention centre on Manus Island, but he says the timing is up to Australia. Image: PNG prime minister Peter O'Neill (AAP)
Published 8 March 2016 at 10:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Brooke Boney, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share