SBS Filipino

Many Australians unkowingly have eye condition

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_570231.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 5:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The National Eye Health Survey reveals majority of vision loss affecting Australians is preventable. Regular examinations can help in preventing vision loss especially in eye conditions including age related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and uncorrected refractive error.

Published 14 October 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 5:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Dr Mohamed Dirani, Principal investigator for the Centre for Eye Research Australia and author of the National Eye Health Survey explains.   

Image: Getty

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks