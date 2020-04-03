SBS Filipino

Many Filipinos bear the brunt of enhanced community quarantine

SBS Filipino

Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

Many Filipinos with limited resources and finances are beginning to bear the brunt of enhanced community quarantine Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Published 3 April 2020 at 3:53pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 4:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After almost three weeks of enhanced community quarantine many Filipinos are beginning are complain, with no access to paid work many have no choice but to wait of rations from the government. Listen in

Available in other languages
