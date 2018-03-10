SBS Filipino

Many international students facing unwanted pregnancies at unis

SBS Filipino

accessing abortion

A pregnancy test showing positive Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2018 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Leesha McKenny, Helen Chen, Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of international students studying in Australia are having to seek help to access abortions.

Published 10 March 2018 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Leesha McKenny, Helen Chen, Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The numbers are prompting experts to question whether universities are doing enough to educate international students about sexual health.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul