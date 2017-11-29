SBS Filipino

Mapping Australia's social cohesion in its 10th year

Published 29 November 2017 at 5:12pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:27pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
For a decade now, the annual Scanlon Foundation's Social Cohesion survey has taken a close look at Australian society, focusing on immigration and population. Its latest report, the largest study of its kind, was conducted by researchers from Monash University. Among this year's findings are insights into changing feelings on certain faith groups, the role of politics, and increasing concern over terrorism and national security.

