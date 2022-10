Highlights Benjamin Diokno, Arsenio Balisacan, and Philip Medalla were picked to form the "economic team"

The Population Commission will advocate for a "living wage" for workers under the Marcos Administration to help cope with the daily cost of living among families

Data show only eight million people use modern family planning methods

It will slowly give way to finding alternative sources to coal-fired plants as an energy resource











Advertisement







Listen to SBS Filipino





Like and Follow on Facebook