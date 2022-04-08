SBS Filipino

Marcos-Duterte leads March 2022 Pulse Asia survey

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, lead the lastest Pulse Asia Survey for the coming May 9 elections Source: Getty Images/Ezra Acayan

Published 8 April 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 9 April 2022 at 8:08am
By Shirley Escalante
Based on the latest Pulse Asia national survey, former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr leads the race for Presidency at 56% followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 24 %.

Davao City Mayor Sar Duterte leads the race for Vice President at 56% followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III at 20%.

Highlights 

  • The survey was conducted 17-21 March 2022 via face-to- face interview  
  • President Duterte says he supports Mayor Sara Duterte's VP candidacy but will not support any other candidate for the top post
  • President Duterte says Alert Level 1 will remain in place until COVID-19 cases in the entire country will drop to one or two cases.
