Highlights
- Partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that Marcos has 30.66 million votes, way ahead of Robredo’s 14.63 million votes
- Robredo thanked the volunteers and supporters who joined her People’s Campaign
- Marcos Jr urged his supporters to continue to guard their votes and continue to support him should he win as president
Marcos Jr and Robredo addressed their supporters hours after the release of initial results of the presidential elections
SBS Filipino
10/05/202205:32
