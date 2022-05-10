SBS Filipino

Marcos Jr and Robredo addressed their supporters hours after the release of initial results of the presidential elections

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. thanked his supporters

Source: VP Leni Media Bureau/ BBM Facebook Page

Published 10 May 2022 at 1:43pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 11:11am
Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr thanked his supporters for his wide lead in the 2022 presidential race whilst Vice President Leni Robredo called for calmness and transparency.

Highlights
  • Partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that Marcos has 30.66 million votes, way ahead of Robredo’s 14.63 million votes
  • Robredo thanked the volunteers and supporters who joined her People’s Campaign
  • Marcos Jr urged his supporters to continue to guard their votes and continue to support him should he win as president
Marcos Jr and Robredo addressed their supporters hours after the release of initial results of the presidential elections

How will the new Philippine presidency affect the country's relationship with Australia?



