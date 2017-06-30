Maria Susana Araujo, President of Mt Isa Filipino-Australian Association Inc.

The new president of the Mount Isa Filipino Association, Maria Susana Araujo, shared their local organization in Mount Isa, in Queensland, which aims to further grow and develop the Filipino community in their locality
Published 30 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 30 June 2017 at 11:43am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost 2,000 kilometers away from the city of Brisbane, but Filipinos living in Mount Isa are united and demonstrating their Filipinoship. Image: Mount Isa Filipino-Australian Association, Inc. Officers (SBS)
Published 30 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 30 June 2017 at 11:43am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share